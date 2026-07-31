T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from T. Rowe Price Group's conference call:

Adjusted diluted EPS rose to $2.57 from $2.52 in Q1 and $2.24 a year ago, supported by higher average AUM and advisory revenue, though expenses increased.

from $2.52 in Q1 and $2.24 a year ago, supported by higher average AUM and advisory revenue, though expenses increased. T. Rowe Price reported $6.5 billion of Q2 net outflows and expects flows to be more challenging in the second half due to continued active-equity redemptions, portfolio rebalancing away from equities, and a late-stage target-date pipeline gap.

and expects flows to be more challenging in the second half due to continued active-equity redemptions, portfolio rebalancing away from equities, and a late-stage target-date pipeline gap. Growth areas continued to gain traction, including $4.4 billion of ETF inflows , expanding SMA offerings, positive fixed-income and alternatives flows, and approximately $200 billion in lower-tracking-error and integrated strategies that generated $16 billion of year-to-date inflows.

, expanding SMA offerings, positive fixed-income and alternatives flows, and approximately $200 billion in lower-tracking-error and integrated strategies that generated $16 billion of year-to-date inflows. The company expects full-year adjusted operating expenses, excluding carried interest, to increase 4% to 7% from 2025, reflecting market-driven costs and continued investment in ETFs, SMAs, alternatives, technology, and AI.

from 2025, reflecting market-driven costs and continued investment in ETFs, SMAs, alternatives, technology, and AI. Management highlighted strategic expansion through its Goldman Sachs private-markets alliance, late-stage venture capital, active ETFs including a new crypto product, and AI deployment across more than 130 solutions with over 70% associate adoption.

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T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,976. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,040.48. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore set a $121.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Trending Headlines about T. Rowe Price Group

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. T. Rowe Price reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share versus the $2.52 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.91 billion, above the expected $1.89 billion. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.24 in the prior-year quarter. T. Rowe Price Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

T. Rowe Price reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share versus the $2.52 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.91 billion, above the expected $1.89 billion. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.24 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Higher assets and shareholder returns supported the quarter. Ending assets under management were approximately $1.9 trillion, with average AUM up 15.7% year over year. The company returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, while net operating income increased 13.0%. T. Rowe Price Q2 Results

Ending assets under management were approximately $1.9 trillion, with average AUM up 15.7% year over year. The company returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, while net operating income increased 13.0%. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pursuing new growth avenues. The earnings discussion highlighted T. Rowe Price’s expansion into private markets and cryptocurrency-related opportunities. These initiatives could diversify long-term revenue but may also introduce execution, regulatory and market risks. T. Rowe Price Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings discussion highlighted T. Rowe Price’s expansion into private markets and cryptocurrency-related opportunities. These initiatives could diversify long-term revenue but may also introduce execution, regulatory and market risks. Negative Sentiment: Client flows remain a key concern. T. Rowe Price recorded $6.5 billion in net client outflows during the quarter. Continued withdrawals could pressure future fee revenue and offset the benefit of rising market values and AUM.

T. Rowe Price recorded $6.5 billion in net client outflows during the quarter. Continued withdrawals could pressure future fee revenue and offset the benefit of rising market values and AUM. Negative Sentiment: Options activity signals near-term caution. Traders purchased 3,137 put options, roughly 151% above average volume, indicating increased demand for downside protection or bearish exposure.

Traders purchased 3,137 put options, roughly 151% above average volume, indicating increased demand for downside protection or bearish exposure. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is subdued. Analysts have assigned TROW a consensus “Reduce” recommendation, adding pressure after the earnings release. Consensus Reduce Recommendation

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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