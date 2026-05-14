Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.5469 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $226.99 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 59,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 453,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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