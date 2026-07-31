Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.009-3.009 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Takeda Pharmaceutical's conference call:

Q1 results were broadly on plan: Core revenue declined 0.5% and core operating profit fell 0.5% at constant exchange rates, while core EPS decreased 11.8% to JPY 154 due largely to an unfavorable comparison with the prior year’s tax benefit. Full-year guidance, including JPY 650–750 billion of free cash flow, was maintained.

Core revenue declined 0.5% and core operating profit fell 0.5% at constant exchange rates, while core EPS decreased 11.8% to JPY 154 due largely to an unfavorable comparison with the prior year’s tax benefit. Full-year guidance, including JPY 650–750 billion of free cash flow, was maintained. The company reported continued resilience in its established portfolio, with core inline brands growing 2.3% at constant exchange rates. ENTYVIO grew 4%, new launches increased 22.6%, and transformation savings are intended to fund investments in upcoming products and the late-stage pipeline.

Takeda is preparing for a potentially significant launch cycle, with ORZEYFUL for narcolepsy type 1 and rusfertide for polycythemia vera expected to launch in the U.S. in the second half of 2026, followed by zasocitinib for psoriasis in the first half of 2027. ORZEYFUL has already received its first approval in China, while rusfertide has received FDA priority review.

Zasocitinib produced encouraging phase III psoriasis results, demonstrating statistical superiority to deucravacitinib across primary and key secondary endpoints, with more than 35% of patients achieving complete skin clearance at week 16. Management also highlighted promising data in difficult-to-treat areas and additional development opportunities in inflammatory bowel disease and other immune-mediated conditions.

Near-term financial performance remains pressured by mature-product erosion, including continued generic competition for Vyvanse, while operating cash flow was lower because of working-capital effects and free cash flow included a $200 million payment to Protagonist related to rusfertide rights. ENTYVIO biosimilar litigation is expected to take roughly three to five years, with U.S. entry timing still broadly anticipated around 2032.

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 2,696,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,071. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Takeda Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Takeda reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, well above the $0.17 analyst consensus, while revenue rose to $7.50 billion versus expectations of $7.13 billion. The results reflect resilient performance from the company’s core portfolio. Takeda Pharmaceutical Fiscal Q1 Core Earnings, Revenue Rise

Takeda reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, well above the $0.17 analyst consensus, while revenue rose to $7.50 billion versus expectations of $7.13 billion. The results reflect resilient performance from the company’s core portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Takeda issued fiscal 2026 guidance for approximately $29.6 billion in revenue and $3.009 in EPS, above analyst expectations of roughly $29.0 billion and $1.57, respectively. The outlook supports the investment case, although the unusually precise EPS figure may reflect a reporting or formatting issue. Takeda Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Takeda issued fiscal 2026 guidance for approximately $29.6 billion in revenue and $3.009 in EPS, above analyst expectations of roughly $29.0 billion and $1.57, respectively. The outlook supports the investment case, although the unusually precise EPS figure may reflect a reporting or formatting issue. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities analyst Koichi Mamegano reiterated a Buy rating and maintained his price target, citing the first-quarter beat and continued progress across Takeda’s development pipeline. Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating

Bank of America Securities analyst Koichi Mamegano reiterated a Buy rating and maintained his price target, citing the first-quarter beat and continued progress across Takeda’s development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Takeda will pay Keros Therapeutics a $20 million development milestone under their collaboration, signaling advancement of the partnered program but also representing near-term development spending. Keros Therapeutics Milestone Payment

Takeda will pay Keros Therapeutics a $20 million development milestone under their collaboration, signaling advancement of the partnered program but also representing near-term development spending. Neutral Sentiment: A UK Patents Court ruling imposed an extended prosecution bar in litigation involving Fresenius Kabi and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a Takeda subsidiary. The immediate financial impact on Takeda is unclear. Patents Court Ruling

A UK Patents Court ruling imposed an extended prosecution bar in litigation involving Fresenius Kabi and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a Takeda subsidiary. The immediate financial impact on Takeda is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Takeda discontinued another Phase 2 therapy for celiac disease, leaving only one candidate in that area. The decision narrows the pipeline and increases reliance on the remaining program, weighing on longer-term growth expectations. Takeda Celiac Disease Program Discontinued

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,969 shares of the company's stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,120,000 after buying an additional 692,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 132.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,828,778 shares of the company's stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,610,088 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,397 shares of the company's stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 1,143,117 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 407.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,775,845 shares of the company's stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,184 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TAK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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