TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.59, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $758.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Here are the key takeaways from TAL Education Group's conference call:

Strong first-quarter results: Revenue rose 32% year over year in U.S. dollar terms, while non-GAAP operating income increased 492% and operating margin expanded to 19.6% from 4.4%. Management attributed the improvement to operating leverage and lower sales and marketing expenses.

Revenue rose 32% year over year in U.S. dollar terms, while non-GAAP operating income increased 492% and operating margin expanded to 19.6% from 4.4%. Management attributed the improvement to operating leverage and lower sales and marketing expenses. Peiyou remains a key growth engine. Offline enrichment revenue and enrollment grew at double-digit rates, retention stayed above 80%, and TAL is expanding its network selectively across more than 600 learning centers in 44 cities and select international markets.

Offline enrichment revenue and enrollment grew at double-digit rates, retention stayed above 80%, and TAL is expanding its network selectively across more than 600 learning centers in 44 cities and select international markets. Learning-device revenue grew year over year, with more than 2 million weekly active devices, an approximately 80% weekly active rate, and about one hour of daily usage per device. However, management expects continued market volatility from competition, shifting consumer sentiment, and rising memory-chip costs, prompting SKU and inventory optimization.

Learning-device revenue grew year over year, with more than 2 million weekly active devices, an approximately 80% weekly active rate, and about one hour of daily usage per device. However, management expects continued market volatility from competition, shifting consumer sentiment, and rising memory-chip costs, prompting SKU and inventory optimization. Management expects revenue growth to moderate in the next quarter as the business scales, but remains committed to improving full-year fiscal 2027 operating margins. Higher investment valuations boosted other income this quarter, though executives cautioned that such gains may not recur.

Management expects revenue growth to moderate in the next quarter as the business scales, but remains committed to improving full-year fiscal 2027 operating margins. Higher investment valuations boosted other income this quarter, though executives cautioned that such gains may not recur. TAL extended its share-repurchase authorization through July 2027, with up to approximately $393.7 million available; it repurchased about $41 million of shares during the quarter and said it intends to pursue a more systematic approach to shareholder returns.

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TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,667. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 2,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research set a $13.60 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut TAL Education Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TAL Education Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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