TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TAL Education Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

NYSE TAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. 3,511,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $758.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $719.40 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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