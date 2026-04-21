Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 target price for the company.

Get Talen Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Talen Energy Stock Down 5.2%

TLN stock opened at $346.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $186.49 and a 52-week high of $451.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talen Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talen Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talen Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here