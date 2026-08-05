Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($5.21), FiscalAI reports. Talen Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.27 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Talen Energy's conference call:

Raised 2026 guidance after the Cornerstone acquisition, with adjusted EBITDA now expected at $2.025 billion–$2.225 billion and adjusted free cash flow at $1.2 billion–$1.35 billion.

after the Cornerstone acquisition, with adjusted EBITDA now expected at $2.025 billion–$2.225 billion and adjusted free cash flow at $1.2 billion–$1.35 billion. Management increased its free cash flow outlook to $34 per share in 2027 and $40 per share in 2028 , with potential upside above $50 per share by 2028 from stronger spark spreads, basis normalization, additional PPAs, and accretive M&A.

, with potential upside above $50 per share by 2028 from stronger spark spreads, basis normalization, additional PPAs, and accretive M&A. Talen plans to return at least 70% of projected adjusted free cash flow through share repurchases, representing approximately $2.8 billion through 2028; the company repurchased 550,000 shares in the second quarter and has $1.7 billion remaining under its authorization.

Strong PJM demand growth, rising energy and capacity prices, and record peak-load events are increasing fleet utilization and supporting Talen’s existing generation assets. The company is also advancing roughly 4 gigawatts of data-center sites and more than 2 gigawatts of new capacity projects, including batteries, peakers, and uprates.

Talen expects to participate in PJM’s proposed Reliability Backstop Procurement framework, but executives said regulatory details remain unsettled, including the pending IRAS filing and longer-term capacity-market reforms. The company believes its PPL assets are well positioned, though the zone’s basis has widened to about $20 per megawatt-hour due partly to temporary transmission outages.

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Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.84. The company had a trading volume of 732,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $301.45 and a 12-month high of $451.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $508.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $499.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Talen Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Talen Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $476.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,280. The trade was a 49.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Talen Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Talen Energy by 629.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 197 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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