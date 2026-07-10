Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALO

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at $679,728,604.80. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 220,502 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.6%

TALO stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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