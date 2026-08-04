Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.35. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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