Go Pro
→ The window is closing (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 6.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Tandem Diabetes Care logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tandem Diabetes Care shares rose 6.5% on Monday, trading as high as $16.28 after closing at $15.41, though volume was far below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.12, despite several firms maintaining Buy or Overweight ratings.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat estimates, with EPS of -$0.30 versus -$0.46 expected and revenue of $247.22 million, up 5.5% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.4040. 322,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,145,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,341,356 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $161,363,000 after acquiring an additional 278,042 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,691,198 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,811,000 after purchasing an additional 991,649 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,376 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,430,000 after buying an additional 601,260 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $22,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,400 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $37,001,000 after buying an additional 252,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care Right Now?

Before you consider Tandem Diabetes Care, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tandem Diabetes Care wasn't on the list.

While Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Lands a Zacks Upgrade!
BNZI Lands a Zacks Upgrade!
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines