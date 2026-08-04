Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Tanger Trading Up 0.2%

SKT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 1,416,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,478. The business's 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Tanger has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Tanger had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 20.76%.Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tanger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Evercore set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tanger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tanger by 6,634.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,184,674 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2,190.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 832,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 796,411 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,364,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,182,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,848,000 after purchasing an additional 332,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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