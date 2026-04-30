Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Tanger had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.420-2.500 EPS.

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Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,144. Tanger has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tanger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tanger by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tanger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tanger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

Further Reading

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