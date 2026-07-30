Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.8637 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $264.71 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $291.04. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,019,292.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,426,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,389,006 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $625,272,000 after acquiring an additional 572,562 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,260,615 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,583,000 after acquiring an additional 387,996 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Targa Resources by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,667,106 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $307,581,000 after acquiring an additional 346,114 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 992,582 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $172,789,000 after acquiring an additional 343,319 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Further Reading

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