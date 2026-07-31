Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The homebuilder reported GBX 2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON:TW traded up GBX 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,566,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TW. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 109.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Wimpey

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 per share, with a total value of £1,499.25. Insiders acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $239,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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