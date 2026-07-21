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Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Taylor Wimpey logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Taylor Wimpey has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 10 brokerages, with five buy ratings, four hold ratings, and one sell rating.
  • Several firms lowered their price targets on the stock, though the average 1-year target price remains GBX 109.
  • Insider Mark Castle bought 1,999 shares at GBX 75, as Taylor Wimpey traded around GBX 83.26 with a market cap of £2.99 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.

Several research firms have issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TW

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £1,499.25. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,140 shares of company stock worth $239,880. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.2%

LON:TW opened at GBX 83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.84.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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