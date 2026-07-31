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TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Cormark Capital Markets Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
TC Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • ATB Cormark raised TC Energy’s price target from C$98 to C$100 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying 5.47% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: six analysts rate the stock a Buy and nine rate it a Hold, producing an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$94.64.
  • TC Energy reported quarterly EPS of C$0.94 on C$3.96 billion in revenue, while its shares traded at C$94.81 and remained near their 52-week high of C$100.18.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TC Energy from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$97.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$94.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$94.81. 526,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,519. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$64.91 and a 1-year high of C$100.18.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TC Energy news, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Also, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total transaction of C$147,585.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TC Energy exceeded second-quarter earnings expectations. The company reported C$0.94 in EPS and C$3.96 billion in revenue, with comparable earnings and revenue rising year over year. The results point to continued strength in its regulated pipeline and energy infrastructure operations. TC Energy posts Q2 earnings beat, approves $500M in pipeline expansion projects TC Energy Q2 Comparable Earnings, Revenue Rise
  • Positive Sentiment: The company approved approximately $500 million in pipeline expansion projects. The investments could support future growth and improve long-term cash-flow visibility, which is particularly important for an infrastructure company with significant capital requirements. TC Energy posts Q2 earnings beat, approves $500M in pipeline expansion projects
  • Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its TC Energy earnings forecasts across multiple periods. Estimates increased for Q2 and Q3 2026, Q4 2026, full-year 2026, and 2027–2028. The firm now forecasts FY2026 EPS of $3.71, FY2027 EPS of $3.89 and FY2028 EPS of $3.99, versus previous estimates of $3.50, $3.64 and $3.69, respectively. The revisions signal greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Despite the favorable news, shares traded lower. The muted market reaction suggests investors may have already anticipated a strong quarter, or may be weighing TC Energy’s relatively high leverage and valuation against its improved growth outlook. The reported current ratio of 0.65 and debt-to-equity ratio above 200 also remain considerations for income-oriented investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

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Analyst Recommendations for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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