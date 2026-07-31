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TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
TC Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TD raised its price target for TC Energy from C$100 to C$102 while maintaining a “hold” rating, implying 7.58% potential upside. Other analysts also increased their targets, though the overall consensus remains “Hold” with an average target of C$94.64.
  • TC Energy reported quarterly earnings of C$0.94 per share on revenue of C$3.96 billion, with a 21.83% net margin and 12.53% return on equity.
  • Shares closed down C$0.50 at C$94.81, despite trading near their 52-week high of C$100.18. The company’s high debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52 and low current ratio of 0.65 remain important considerations for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than TC Energy.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$97.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$94.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$94.81. 526,104 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$64.91 and a 1 year high of C$100.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total transaction of C$147,585.00. Also, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total value of C$467,250.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TC Energy exceeded second-quarter earnings expectations. The company reported C$0.94 in EPS and C$3.96 billion in revenue, with comparable earnings and revenue rising year over year. The results point to continued strength in its regulated pipeline and energy infrastructure operations. TC Energy posts Q2 earnings beat, approves $500M in pipeline expansion projects TC Energy Q2 Comparable Earnings, Revenue Rise
  • Positive Sentiment: The company approved approximately $500 million in pipeline expansion projects. The investments could support future growth and improve long-term cash-flow visibility, which is particularly important for an infrastructure company with significant capital requirements. TC Energy posts Q2 earnings beat, approves $500M in pipeline expansion projects
  • Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its TC Energy earnings forecasts across multiple periods. Estimates increased for Q2 and Q3 2026, Q4 2026, full-year 2026, and 2027–2028. The firm now forecasts FY2026 EPS of $3.71, FY2027 EPS of $3.89 and FY2028 EPS of $3.99, versus previous estimates of $3.50, $3.64 and $3.69, respectively. The revisions signal greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Despite the favorable news, shares traded lower. The muted market reaction suggests investors may have already anticipated a strong quarter, or may be weighing TC Energy’s relatively high leverage and valuation against its improved growth outlook. The reported current ratio of 0.65 and debt-to-equity ratio above 200 also remain considerations for income-oriented investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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