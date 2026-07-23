TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company's current price.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.83.

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CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CSX's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CSX news, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $6,384,263.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,742,647.40. This trade represents a 39.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 353,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,015.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,282,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $300,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 423,312 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 238,817 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,288 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Positive Sentiment: CSX beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, posting EPS of $0.54 versus $0.52 expected and revenue of $3.94 billion versus about $3.89 billion expected. CSX Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

CSX beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, posting EPS of $0.54 versus $0.52 expected and revenue of $3.94 billion versus about $3.89 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: The quarter showed broad operational strength, with record revenue, operating income up 17%, operating margin expanding to 38.3%, and volume increasing 6% year over year, led by 9% intermodal growth. CSX second-quarter profit, revenue rises on intermodal demand

The quarter showed broad operational strength, with record revenue, operating income up 17%, operating margin expanding to 38.3%, and volume increasing 6% year over year, led by 9% intermodal growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said stronger intermodal shipments, higher pricing, and cost controls helped offset a tough freight environment, and the company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, which supports investor sentiment. CSX Reports Higher Second-Quarter Profit, Sales

Management said stronger intermodal shipments, higher pricing, and cost controls helped offset a tough freight environment, and the company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, which supports investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also highlighted improving carload and intermodal trends ahead of the report, reinforcing expectations that the business is stabilizing. CSX Corporation (CSX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

Further Reading

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