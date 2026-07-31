TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Humana from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $386.61.

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Humana Trading Up 0.2%

Humana stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.43. 521,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Humana has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $40.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 192.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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