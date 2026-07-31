TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.05.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 25,730,079 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,504,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $409,374,000 after buying an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $220,323,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $135,126,000 after acquiring an additional 829,782 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian exceeded Q2 expectations. Revenue rose 27% year over year to $1.66 billion, above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate, while its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. The result also improved from a $0.97 loss a year earlier. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Revenue rose 27% year over year to $1.66 billion, above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate, while its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. The result also improved from a $0.97 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The R2 ramp is providing a potential growth catalyst. Rivian began external R2 deliveries in June, said customer demand and Launch Edition conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and expects production to scale through year-end. Management also improved its full-year outlook, including delivery expectations and a narrower projected loss. Rivian reports strong Q2 results, lifts guidance as R2 ramps up

Rivian began external R2 deliveries in June, said customer demand and Launch Edition conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and expects production to scale through year-end. Management also improved its full-year outlook, including delivery expectations and a narrower projected loss. Positive Sentiment: Higher-margin software revenue is adding support. Software revenue reportedly increased 37%, helped by Rivian’s Volkswagen partnership, strengthening the company’s strategy to supplement vehicle sales with technology and services. Rivian Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Software revenue reportedly increased 37%, helped by Rivian’s Volkswagen partnership, strengthening the company’s strategy to supplement vehicle sales with technology and services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, implying limited near-term upside at the referenced price. Rivian analyst rating updates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, implying limited near-term upside at the referenced price. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the central concern. Rivian continues to post substantial losses, and management’s discussion of Chinese competitors’ lower capital costs highlighted the company’s structural cost disadvantage. A broad selloff in electric-vehicle stocks amplified the negative reaction. Rivian sinks despite Q2 beat and raised guidance

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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