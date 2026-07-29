TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 26.86% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $800.04 million. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.Capri's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,525,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock worth $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company's stock worth $48,186,000 after buying an additional 1,314,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $53,759,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,165,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 557,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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