TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.43% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.00.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Down 3.4%

DPZ stock opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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