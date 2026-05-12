TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Fidelity reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.71.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 614,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after buying an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after buying an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS was selected by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to streamline reconciliations using FIS Data Integrity Manager, a contract that will handle more than 150 million transactions per day and highlights continued demand for its financial technology products. Article: FIS Selected to Streamline Reconciliations for Australia's Largest Bank

FIS was selected by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to streamline reconciliations using FIS Data Integrity Manager, a contract that will handle more than 150 million transactions per day and highlights continued demand for its financial technology products. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target on FIS to $57 from $65 but kept a buy rating, suggesting confidence in the company despite a lower valuation view.

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on FIS to $57 from $65 but kept a rating, suggesting confidence in the company despite a lower valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its target to $63 from $73 while maintaining a buy rating, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside even after trimming expectations.

UBS lowered its target to $63 from $73 while maintaining a rating, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $55 from $62 and reiterated an overweight rating, another sign that the sell-side remains constructive overall but more cautious on near-term upside.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $55 from $62 and reiterated an rating, another sign that the sell-side remains constructive overall but more cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Several analyst target cuts may be contributing to the stock’s weakness, as they point to more conservative expectations for FIS’s near-term share price performance.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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