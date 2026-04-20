TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 63.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

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Celsius Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. 1,690,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,280. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Celsius has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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