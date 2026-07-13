TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.33.

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Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of MRLN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 603,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,123. The stock has a market cap of $410.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.77. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.

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