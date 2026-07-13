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TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026

Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock from $11.00 to $8.00, though it kept a buy rating. The new target still implies significant upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views on MRLN remain mixed, with recent ratings including overweight, buy, hold, strong sell, and sell. MarketBeat says the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $11.33.
  • Shares of Merlin traded at $4.25, near their 52-week low of $4.16 and far below the 52-week high of $17.00. The company develops AI-based autonomous flight software for military and civil aviation programs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock.

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of MRLN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 603,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,123. The stock has a market cap of $410.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.77. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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