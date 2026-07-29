TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company's previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.05.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.61. 2,643,434 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.70 and a 200 day moving average of $252.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.5 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded consensus estimates near $3.52. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles, physical AI and improving data-center demand. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.5 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded consensus estimates near $3.52. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles, physical AI and improving data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint is above analyst expectations, and management cited expanding design-win pipelines and stronger demand for physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data-center products. NXPI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Physical AI Growth

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint is above analyst expectations, and management cited expanding design-win pipelines and stronger demand for physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data-center products. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $300 target, signaling continued confidence in NXP’s long-term growth drivers. Morgan Stanley Price Target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $300 target, signaling continued confidence in NXP’s long-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $280 and kept an “equal weight” rating, highlighting a more cautious view even though it still sees upside potential.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $280 and kept an “equal weight” rating, highlighting a more cautious view even though it still sees upside potential. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat and raised outlook failed to impress near-term traders, with reports indicating that NXPI was heading for a fifth consecutive declining session. Investors may be concerned that the guidance was not sufficiently above expectations, while sector weakness, rising industry costs and a relatively full valuation are limiting enthusiasm. NXPI Stock Falls as Outlook Fails to Impress

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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