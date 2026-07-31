TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the life sciences company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.82.

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Illumina Trading Down 2.6%

ILMN traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,744. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Illumina reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, up approximately 9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 exceeded the $1.23 analyst consensus. Clinical demand and continued NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 2026 Financial Results

Illumina reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, up approximately 9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 exceeded the $1.23 analyst consensus. Clinical demand and continued NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.60 billion–$4.64 billion and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40, above the prior outlook and roughly ahead of consensus expectations. Illumina Q2 Outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.60 billion–$4.64 billion and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40, above the prior outlook and roughly ahead of consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target from $155 to $225 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” citing improved growth prospects. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas initiative, potentially strengthening the company’s position in genomic data and drug discovery. Stifel Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target from $155 to $225 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” citing improved growth prospects. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas initiative, potentially strengthening the company’s position in genomic data and drug discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: the recent median price target was $185, below the stock’s recent trading level, although several firms maintain targets near $200.

Analyst views remain mixed: the recent median price target was $185, below the stock’s recent trading level, although several firms maintain targets near $200. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was divided, with 375 investors adding shares and 402 reducing positions in the latest reported quarter.

Institutional positioning was divided, with 375 investors adding shares and 402 reducing positions in the latest reported quarter. Negative Sentiment: Greater China revenue fell 12% year over year, reflecting continuing China-related restrictions and demand pressure.

Greater China revenue fell 12% year over year, reflecting continuing China-related restrictions and demand pressure. Negative Sentiment: Full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%, while management indicated that year-over-year NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth may moderate in the second half.

Full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%, while management indicated that year-over-year NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth may moderate in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was heavily weighted toward selling: 41 sales versus one purchase over the past six months, including substantial sales by Keith Meister. This may add to investor caution, although insider transactions can reflect personal liquidity needs.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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