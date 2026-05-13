TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nextpower from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nextpower from $103.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nextpower from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Get Nextpower alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextpower Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. Nextpower has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $134.32.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nextpower will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextpower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nextpower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Conference Call and Earnings Release

Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Acquisition Announcement

Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts.

Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles focused on analyst expectations, sentiment, and leadership/governance changes, but the main stock-moving catalyst today was the earnings beat and acquisition news. Earnings Call Transcript

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nextpower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nextpower wasn't on the list.

While Nextpower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here