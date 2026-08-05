TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company's current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $296.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $360.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.00.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 971,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $376.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.99. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 20.750-21.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,613,686,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

More Zebra Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Zebra reported adjusted earnings of $6.35 per share, well above the approximately $4.35–$4.36 consensus, while revenue increased 20.4% year over year to $1.56 billion, topping estimates of roughly $1.50 billion. Net income was $233 million, or $4.85 per diluted share. Zebra Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Zebra reported adjusted earnings of $6.35 per share, well above the approximately $4.35–$4.36 consensus, while revenue increased 20.4% year over year to $1.56 billion, topping estimates of roughly $1.50 billion. Net income was $233 million, or $4.85 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Zebra now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $20.75–$21.25, compared with consensus of $17.87, and revenue of $6.2–$6.3 billion versus an approximately $6.1 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $4.70–$4.90 EPS and $1.5–$1.6 billion in revenue also came in ahead of analyst expectations. ZBRA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Sales Growth, Outlook Raised

Zebra now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $20.75–$21.25, compared with consensus of $17.87, and revenue of $6.2–$6.3 billion versus an approximately $6.1 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $4.70–$4.90 EPS and $1.5–$1.6 billion in revenue also came in ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its target from $370 to $455. Needham lifted its target from $345 to $410 and assigned a “buy” rating. The revisions signal greater confidence in Zebra’s earnings momentum and potential upside.

BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its target from $370 to $455. Needham lifted its target from $345 to $410 and assigned a “buy” rating. The revisions signal greater confidence in Zebra’s earnings momentum and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: The growth outlook appears broader and more durable. Commentary highlighted 9.2% organic sales growth, demand exceeding available supply, pricing power and opportunities in AI-enabled devices, machine vision and frontline automation. Acquisitions also contributed to the quarter’s sales growth.

Commentary highlighted 9.2% organic sales growth, demand exceeding available supply, pricing power and opportunities in AI-enabled devices, machine vision and frontline automation. Acquisitions also contributed to the quarter’s sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution remain considerations. After the post-earnings advance, ZBRA trades near its 12-month high and at an elevated earnings multiple, making continued delivery against the upgraded outlook important for further gains.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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