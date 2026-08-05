TD Cowen Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $31.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company's previous close.

Get Revolve Group alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. 1,748,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Revolve Group's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Revolve Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolve Group this week:

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Revolve Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolve Group wasn't on the list.

While Revolve Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here