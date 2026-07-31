TD Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.43.

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Real Matters Trading Down 0.2%

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 111.56 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.12 million for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Real Matters will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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