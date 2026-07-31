TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$19.75.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,472,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.39. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$20.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$563.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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