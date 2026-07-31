TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $325,951.65 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) Director Ann Vezina sold 1,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total value of $325,951.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,259.40. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. 551,728 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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