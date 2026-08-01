TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.64.

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TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.0%

FTI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. TechnipFMC's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $751,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,577,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,714,000 after purchasing an additional 193,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Further Reading

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