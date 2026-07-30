Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Tectonic Therapeutic to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:TECX opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.21.

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, insider Marcella K. Ruddy sold 1,065 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,460. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 39.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,986,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 726.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tectonic Therapeutic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.40.

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About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

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