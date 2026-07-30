Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tectonic Therapeutic logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Tectonic Therapeutic to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:TECX opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.21.

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, insider Marcella K. Ruddy sold 1,065 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,460. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 39.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,986,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 726.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tectonic Therapeutic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TECX

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tectonic Therapeutic Right Now?

Before you consider Tectonic Therapeutic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tectonic Therapeutic wasn't on the list.

While Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines