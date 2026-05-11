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Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Teijin logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teijin reported quarterly earnings of ($0.96) per share, according to Zacks.
  • The stock closed flat at $9.83 on Monday, with a market cap of about $1.90 billion and a beta of 0.09.
  • Teijin is a diversified Japanese conglomerate operating across advanced fibers and composites, performance films, healthcare, and IT solutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teijin.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Teijin Stock Performance

Shares of TINLY remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. Teijin has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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