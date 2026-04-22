Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.6176.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The firm had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450--0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100--0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 2,880,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $9,156,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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