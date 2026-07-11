Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Research raised shares of Tele2 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tele2 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Tele2 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40. Tele2 has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.61.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. Tele2 had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $764.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Further Reading

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