Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.8667.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $8.60 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the third quarter worth about $43,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE TEO traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 191,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,583. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

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