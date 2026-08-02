Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $715.8333.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $649,524,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 34,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 22,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

TDY stock opened at $657.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.25. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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