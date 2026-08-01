Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.90.

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Teleflex Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE TFX opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $104,061,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $66,076,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teleflex by 123.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 365,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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