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Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Telephone and Data Systems logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telephone and Data Systems is expected to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 7, with analysts forecasting earnings of approximately $0.09 per share and revenue of $315.8 million.
  • In the prior quarter, TDS reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, beating estimates by $1.98, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year to $309.45 million but fell short of expectations.
  • The stock recently traded at $33.81, near its one-year low, and analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $53.33. TDS also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, yielding about 0.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0866 per share and revenue of $315.7770 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. The company had revenue of $309.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.32. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $49.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Weiss Ratings cut Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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