TeliaSonera (TLSNY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2.1766 billion for the quarter.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. TeliaSonera had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect TeliaSonera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TeliaSonera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $9.30 on Friday. TeliaSonera has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of TeliaSonera to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TeliaSonera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TeliaSonera from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeliaSonera currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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TeliaSonera Company Profile

TeliaSonera OTCMKTS: TLSNY operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden's Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland's national carrier, Sonera.

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