Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

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Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins sold 64,527 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $259,398.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 567,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,457.56. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,723 shares of company stock worth $425,292. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Telos by 322.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 908,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 693,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Telos by 161.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 911,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 562,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company's stock.

Telos Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Telos will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation NASDAQ: TLS is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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