Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company's current price.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered V.F. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.42.

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V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,635.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: V.F. raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target , supporting the company’s broader turnaround strategy. VF raises FY 2027 revenue outlook

V.F. raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of while maintaining an approximately , supporting the company’s broader turnaround strategy. Positive Sentiment: First-quarter revenue of approximately $1.67 billion topped the roughly $1.64 billion analyst consensus, while the company highlighted margin improvement and lower net debt as progress in its recovery. V.F. Corp. Q1 earnings analysis

First-quarter revenue of approximately topped the roughly $1.64 billion analyst consensus, while the company highlighted margin improvement and lower net debt as progress in its recovery. Neutral Sentiment: V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share , payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend provides ongoing income, but does not offset the earnings disappointment.

V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend provides ongoing income, but does not offset the earnings disappointment. Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target from $25 to $21 but retained a Buy rating, implying analysts still see potential upside if the turnaround improves. V.F. analyst and earnings update

Needham lowered its price target from $25 to $21 but retained a Buy rating, implying analysts still see potential upside if the turnaround improves. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted loss widened to $0.27 per share from $0.24 a year earlier, missing the $0.22 consensus estimate. The company’s revenue also declined 5.2% year over year . V.F. reports Q1 loss

Adjusted loss widened to from $0.24 a year earlier, missing the $0.22 consensus estimate. The company’s revenue also declined . Negative Sentiment: Vans was the main weakness , with disappointing wholesale performance weighing on sales and undermining investor confidence in the brand’s recovery. Vans weighs on V.F. sales

, with disappointing wholesale performance weighing on sales and undermining investor confidence in the brand’s recovery. Negative Sentiment: The CFO transition added uncertainty, while unusually heavy put-option activity signaled increased bearish hedging around the earnings report.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

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