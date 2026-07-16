TELUS (TSE:T) Given a C$18.50 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU has been assigned a C$18.50 price objective by Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.36.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,418. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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