TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was downgraded by Desjardins from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD raised TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$18.68.

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TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T opened at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$12.93 and a 1-year high of C$23.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.13.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of C$4.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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