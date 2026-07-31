Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TELUS shares plunged 11.5%, falling to a new 52-week low of C$12.93 before closing at C$13.11, well below the previous close of C$15.08.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “underweight” with a C$13 target, while other firms maintained buy or hold ratings. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of C$18.68.
  • TELUS reported quarterly earnings of C$0.16 per share on C$4.92 billion in revenue, but its high debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56 and weak liquidity ratios remain notable financial risks.
  • Interested in TELUS? Here are five stocks we like better.

TELUS Co. (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 8591072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD upgraded TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$18.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 11.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.24.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.92 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TELUS Right Now?

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines