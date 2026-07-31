TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 8591072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.08.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD upgraded TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$18.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 11.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.24.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.92 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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