Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding to a series of cautious analyst revisions.
  • TELUS shares opened at C$13.39, near their 12-month low of C$12.93 and below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts collectively rate the stock “hold,” with an average price target of C$18.68; TELUS recently reported C$0.16 in quarterly EPS on C$4.92 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than TELUS.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins lowered TELUS from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$18.50 price target on TELUS and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$12.93 and a 12-month high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.92 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in TELUS Right Now?

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines