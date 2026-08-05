TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins lowered TELUS from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$18.50 price target on TELUS and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$18.68.

Get TELUS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$12.93 and a 12-month high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.92 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here