Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Freedom Capital

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.54.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 3.45. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Tempus AI's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,986.87. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $383,541.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,435.05. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 572,759 shares of company stock valued at $29,238,424 in the last three months. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

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